(WYTV) — From the Energy Department: If you have whole house air conditioning, is there a best temperature to set it for warm summer days?

The heating and cooling experts say 78 degrees is the magic number for the summer months.

Some may need a little time to adjust to it, but it’s really the sweet spot between keeping everyone cool and controlling your energy bill.

Then, you might try leaving the thermostat between 80 and 82 degrees at night when everyone is asleep.

Our body temperature drops as we sleep, so we should be able to tolerate higher temperatures.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Saver website says to turn up the thermostat when no one’s going to be in the house.

But if you have pets in the home, remember this: birds and many small mammals can’t tolerate indoor temperatures higher than 85 degrees. Dogs shouldn’t be in indoor temps higher than 82 degrees.

Don’t worry about running a ceiling fan in the same room as the thermostat. Fans cool people, not air, and won’t affect the thermostat reading.