(WYTV)- Walk shorts, dress shorts, Bermuda shorts.

They are semi-casual worn by men and women. The hem cuffed or uncuffed, around one inch above the knee.

Why do we call them Bermuda shorts?

They first became popular in Bermuda, a British Territory, an island in the Atlantic Ocean and everyone wears them there, even business men and business women.

Who first tailored them?

In 1914, a tea shop owner named Nathaniel Coxon, hemmed the uniform pants of his employees allowing for more comfort in the heat. Then the British Army, stationed in Bermuda during World War I, adopted the shorts for wear in tropical climates.

Bermuda shorts became a popular sportswear item in the 1920s and 1930s. Vogue magazine first used the term “Bermuda shorts” in 1948. Penn State University said its female students could not wear them. That changed in 1954, but certain hotels and clubs still would not allow them.

To this day, Bermuda shorts are part of the uniform for the British Royal Navy and the Royal Canadian Navy.

And during the opening ceremonies of the Olympics, the athletes from Bermuda all wear red Bermuda shorts, red being the primary color in the country’s flag.