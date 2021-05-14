Ben & Jerry’s wanted to make bagels, not ice cream — and other odd facts

(WYTV) – Here’s a collection of odd facts you probably didn’t know:

National Donut Day started as a way to honor Salvation Army volunteers who served donuts to soldiers in World War I.

Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas opened his first restaurant in Columbus in 1969 — and he was a high school dropout. He picked up his GED in 1993 and his GED class voted him Most Likely to Succeed.

Steven Spielberg dropped out of California State University at Long Beach, then returned to earn his BA more than 30 years later. The university gave him three course credits in paleontology for making Jurassic Park.

Eggplants are berries.

Chinese checkers came from…Germany.

Opossums don’t “play dead.” When something frightens them, they become overexcited and pass out.

Ben and Jerry originally wanted to start a bagel company. They ended up in the ice cream business because they couldn’t afford a bagel machine.

Beethoven was particular about his music, of course, and his coffee. He went out of his way to make sure his morning coffee was made with exactly 60 beans per cup.

A “contronym” is a word that is its own opposite. For example, if you seed the lawn, you add seeds but if you seed a tomato, you remove them.

As comedian Bob Hope lay on his deathbed in 2003, his wife, Dolores, asked where he’d like to be buried. His reply? “Surprise me.”