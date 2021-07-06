Before your student heads to college, make sure they’re ready to take charge of their health

(WYTV) – If you’ve got a student heading off for college soon, how about a checklist for their health?

It’s not too late to build in time away at school for physical activity, healthy eating and reducing stress. Your student could use the campus gym and health centers.

“Get connected to a primary care provider as soon as you get on campus. Learn where the pharmacy is so you don’t lapse in your medication regimen,” said Bernadette Melnyk, a doctor at the Ohio State University.

“Your parents don’t know what’s going on, your friends don’t know you well enough yet to know what’s going on. Only you do. So you need to take charge of your health,” said Adrienne Shinn, the mother of a college freshman.

Don’t forget mental health. Between the pressures of school and feeling isolated in a new place, college life can lead to a lot of anxiety, not to mention exams that pop up from time to time.

Students can always connect with campus organizations to make friends — something that can go a long way in reducing stress.