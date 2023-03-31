(WYTV) – The first known mention of the word “baseball” dates back to 1744.

The New York Knickerbockers were one of the first organized teams, founded in 1845, remembered today as one of the first teams to have played under the same rules used in baseball today and in uniforms.

We already had a hundred ball clubs by the end of 1865.

Major League Baseballs are identical, made with 108 double stitches. The first and last stitches are hidden inside the ball to hold the others in place. The large number of stitches gives pitchers a better grip on the ball.

The Pennsylvania Reading Red Roses were the first team to wear numbers on their shirts.

The first Major League World Series was held in 1903, the Boston Americans and the Pittsburgh Pirates in a best of nine series. Boston won.

Two years later it became a best of seven series.

Baseball was an Olympic sport until 2008.

A baseball bat has a “sweet spot” between 5-7 inches from the end of the bat. You are likelier to hit a home run when you hit the ball from here.

Take Me Out to the Ballgame is the unofficial song of American baseball, written in 1908. Songwriters Jack Norworth and Albert von Tilzer never went to a baseball game.

The fastest-ever MLB game lasted just 51 minutes. The record-setting game occurred on September 28, 1919, when the New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies.

There have been no Major League Baseball left-handed throwers playing catcher since 1989. It’s considered a disadvantage to be left-handed and play the catcher position. They have a disadvantage when throwing to third base.