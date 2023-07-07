(WYTV) – Here are some baseball terms, in case you’re not familiar with the game:

You may have heard the terms shut out, no hitter and a perfect game. What are they?

The starting pitcher is awarded a shutout if the opposing team scores not a single run for the entire game.

Batters can still get on base with a hit, a walk, struck by the ball, but if no player crosses home plate, it’s a shut out.

If a relief pitcher has to take over, the team gets the shutout.

What’s a no hitter? Just as the term implies, one team fails to get any hits off a pitcher (or pitchers). You can have a no hitter that is not a shutout: Bob Feller of the Cleveland Indians, July 1, 1951. The Indians beat the Tigers, 2-1.

Feller walked three, struck out five, and allowed the one unearned run in the top of the fourth inning, but no Tiger actually had a hit.

The rarest achievement for a pitcher is a perfect game: not a single player on the opposing team even gets on base. All perfect games are no-hitters. All perfect games are shutouts.

There have been 300 no hitters in major league baseball history, but only 24 single pitcher perfect games in Major League history. The most recent was just last month: New York Yankees’ Domingo Germán, who pitched a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics on June 28, final score: 11 to 0.