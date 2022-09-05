Do you like bananas? They’re nutritious and tasty and one of a kind.

We should call it the Cavendish, which really is a specific type of banana and it’s a clone.

Every banana you buy in the store is a Cavendish, genetically identical to every other Cavendish out there.

That’s not uncommon…navel oranges are also clones, for example.

But if every banana is the same, they’re all susceptible if one has a disease.

Before 1960, the cloned bananas we ate were called Big Mikes, but a certain fungus threatened it.

So botanists developed the Cavendish which is resistant to this fungus and it became the world’s top banana.

But some scientists believe it’s only a matter of time before some other disease comes along and attacks the Cavendish.

One fun fact: bananas are radioactive. They contain contain a rare radioactive isotope of potassium.

But the radiation is very, very low you would have to eat at least 2,000 bananas to damage your body as much as smoking one and a half cigarettes.

But still we can measure this radioactivity and bananas have been known to set off false alarms at U.S. ports looking for anyone smuggling nuclear materials.