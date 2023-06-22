(WYTV) – An Australian television series is big with children across America, so big, our kids are putting an unmistakable Australian twang in their speech after tuning in to Bluey.

It premiered on the Disney Channel in September, 2019.

The cartoon stays true to its Aussie roots and is packed with ‘g’day’ greetings. Now the kids who watch it a lot are calling breakfast “brekky.” They don’t go to the potty, they need to go to the “dunny.”

The internet already exposed American kids to new voices and accents, so picking up Aussie from a cartoon was easy.

It happened first with another cartoon from England, Peppa Pig. Children started mimicking the characters’ prim English accents: mommy became ‘mummy.’ Psychologists quickly began calling this the “Peppa Effect.”

It’s a testament to the power of media influence on young minds.

Children in Australia, Canada, and even some non-English-speaking countries have shown a subtle shift in their speech after watching Peppa Pig. Psychologists also tell us that the Peppa Effect is a temporary and harmless.

As children grow older, their speech patterns will naturally evolve and became American again, but it is kinda cute, mate.