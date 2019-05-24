Daybreak

Posted: May 24, 2019 08:46 AM EDT

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) - Ashley HomeStore is having a Memorial Day Sale for veterans in partnership with Veteran's Outreach. 

All Memorial Day weekend, Ashley's will be donating at least $1,000 and at least 5% of sales to Veteran's Outreach of Youngstown. 

The store's hours this weekend are 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday, and 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Monday. 

Veteran's Outreach is located at 7 Belgrade Ave. in Liberty.  

The store can be reached at (330) 755-5792. 

