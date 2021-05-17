Arlington National Cemetery facts

The cemetery is running out of room

(WYTV) – We are saluting Arlington National Cemetery. Three million people visit it each year to honor the 400,000 veterans and their dependents buried or memorialized there.

All presidents can be buried there but only two are — William Howard Taft, of Ohio, and John F. Kennedy. Abraham Lincoln’s son, Robert, is also there.

Even with 30 funerals a day, the waiting list to be buried at Arlington can last months between the death and funeral.

Arlington does not charge for funeral services. The U.S. government pays for everything.

The Geneva Convention from the 1920s said war prisoners who die in captivity have the right to an honorable burial. So one German and two Italians who died in one of our prison camps during World War II are buried at Arlington.

Among those also buried there are boxer Joe Louis, who was an Army vet, actor Lee Marvin, who was a Marine and band leader, and Major Glenn Miller, who has a memorial because he’s still missing in action.

Arlington has a website where you can find any grave and even view photos of it.

The cemetery is running out of room, though. Only 95,000 spaces remain and 22 million living Armed Forces members are eligible for them.

Arlington may tighten the rules to get in, but even so, the government can continue to bury veterans there for another 150 years.