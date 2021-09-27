Are you supposed to wash meats and chicken before cooking?

(WYTV)- When it comes to food safety in the kitchen, it’s important to keep your work area clean from bacteria and the chance of cross-contamination.

Use hot, soapy water to wash utensils, cutting boards and other surfaces, especially when you handle raw meat and poultry.

Getting family and friends together for a homecooked meal should be fun. Food poisoning is not fun.

Rinsing vegetables to rid them of loose grit or lingering dirt helps reduce germs? Fine. But for meat and poultry, that’s another story.

Dietician Anya Hill thinks that you should hold off on washing meats and poultry.

“Some people may think they’re supposed to wash their poultries or chicken before cooking them. I recommend not washing them because that puts you at risk for spreading the bacteria around your kitchen and around yourself,” Hill said.

Bringing meats to their proper temperatures will destroy any foodborne illnesses. Chicken and all poultry products are safe to eat at 165 degrees F. Beef, pork, and lamb should be cooked to 145 degrees F, ground meats are safe to eat at 160 degrees F.

By following a few simple tips, you can feed those you love, safely.