(WYTV) – A psychologist named Stanley Milgrim published an article in the first issue of Psychology Today in 1967 called “The Small World Problem.”

It wasn’t really a problem, more like a discovery: every person on Earth, Millgrim said, was connected by an average of six people.

A random person in Youngstown could be connected to a complete stranger in Ukraine through a chain of six or fewer acquaintances or friends.

The theory became part of our culture with the 1990 play “Six Degrees of Separation” and the 1993 film starring Will Smith.

But is it really true? Yes, it is.

It wasn’t until the late 1990’s that we finally had a computer model that confirmed it.

The secret is that while we have quite a few close relations around us, people we know, most of us also have a few long range connections, friends or relatives living overseas, for example.

Modern computer experiments have found that any two people in the world are connected by a chain of six to seven acquaintances.

In 2011, Facebook found that its billions of users were connected by an average of four and a half “friends” or three and a half intermediaries. Facebook called this “3.5 degrees of separation.”

Psychologists now call this the “network theory,” our tight interconnection with one another.

It helps explain how COVID-19 exploded into a pandemic.