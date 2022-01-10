Apple is valued at $3 trillion dollars

(WYTV)- Apple has become the first company to be worth three trillion dollars.

It happened during trading on Monday, January 3rd.

That’s around $182 a share. Let’s put three trillion into perspective:

Three million seconds is about 34 days, while 3 billion seconds is 95 years, but three trillion seconds is more than 95,000 years.

If you laid three trillion dollar $1 bills end to end, they would stretch 291 million miles, way greater than the distance from the Earth to the sun!

If you have three trillion in the bank what could you buy? The world’s most expensive aircraft carrier is the USS Gerald Ford, valued at $13 billion. You could buy 228 of them. Enjoy your own fleet.

The New York Times put it this way: Apple is worth more than Walmart, Disney, Netflix, Nike, Exxon Mobil, Coca-Cola, Comcast, Morgan Stanley, McDonald’s, AT&T, Goldman Sachs, IBM and Ford, combined.

It is worth more than the value of all of the world’s cryptocurrencies and roughly equal to the gross domestic product of Great Britain or India. It is worth more than the biggest U.S. banks combined, including Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup



It took Apple 42 years to be reach $1 trillion in 2018. It took just two years to reach and surpass $2 trillion, and then just another 16 months to hit $3 trillion.



Microsoft is right behind: now worth $2.5 trillion.