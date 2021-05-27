Apparently, there are rules for how to cook, dress and eat a hot dog

(WYTV) – Hot dogs — we love them at the ballpark and our backyard barbecues. A website called Food52 features writer and recipe developer Ella Quittner, who tested nine ways to cook a hot dog to find the ideal tasting frank.

The best hot dog cooking method depends, of course, on your individual taste but Quittner said for well-browned dogs, cook them on the grill or over an open flame.

You can sear a dog on the stovetop for a crispy exterior without the smoky taste.

Boiling frankfurters in beer will give you a plump, juicy meal. Boiling them in water also gives hot dogs extra juiciness without the added flavor.

If you pop them in a slow cooker for about four house, your hot dogs will taste the closest to the ballpark experience.

Avoid microwaving, though. You can rupture your hot dog and get a tough outer casing.

As for how to dress your dog, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council has an official etiquette guide.

There is an order to follow. Wet condiments, such as mustard or chili, go on first, followed by the chunky stuff, like sauerkraut or onions. Next come cheese, then spices such as pepper or celery salt.

It recommends no ketchup on hot dogs if you’re 18 or older — apparently ketchup’s for kids. Mustard, relish, onions, cheese and chili are acceptable.

Don’t take more than five bites to finish your hot dog either. For a footlong wiener, seven bites are acceptable.