(WYTV) – We need ants, and thank goodness, we have a lot of them — more than you’d imagine.

Entomologists who study bugs say Earth is home to some 20 quadrillion ants.

All of these ants weigh 12 million tons. That’s more than all the birds and wild animals on Earth combined, and around one-fifth of the total weight of humans.

Ants and other insects are, as one biologist put it, “the little things that run the world.”

Ants keep our soil aerated. They disperse seeds, break down organic material, create habitats for other animals, and they are an important part of the food chain.

We find most ants in the tropics, in forests and even in deserts.

Ants can be more effective than pesticides at helping farmers produce food.

Some species cannot survive without them.

Some birds rely on ants to flush out their prey, and many plants either feed or house ants in exchange for protection, or dispersal of their seeds.