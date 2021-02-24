Animals break the English rules

For these words, English speakers change vowels, change the word itself, add a completely different ending or keep the word exactly the same

(WYTV) – From an article by Curtis Honeycutt, when it comes to forming plurals, English is whimsical at best.

With most nouns, you can simply add an “s” or “es” to the end of a word to make it plural. “One meteorologist is enough — two meteorologists and you’ll never get an agreeable forecast.”

But animals break the rules way more than other nouns.

Some end with the letter “f,” but the plural form of that is “ves.” Wolf, wolves. Calf, calves.

In some other animal names, we change vowels, change the word itself or add a completely different ending. Mouse becomes mice, ox becomes oxen, goose becomes geese.

But if goose becomes geese, why doesn’t moose become meese?

Then you have another category of nouns that simply stay the same when you make them plural — usually. Eat one salmon or go fishing for salmon. But you can say fish and fishes. One bison, 500 bison. Deer and a family of deer.

How did all this happen? Linguists really don’t know.

The words “deer” and “sheep” come from old German, but “moose” comes from a Native American language, Algonquian. Salmon comes from Latin through French.

What’s the best way to remember these? Practice.

In fact, no one knows why some words for animals change the way they do. As writer Rob Kyff put it, English is mysteriously and delightfully fickle — an enchanted home where the buffalo roam and the deer and the antelope play.