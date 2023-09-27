(WYTV) – Americans eat around 17 billion quarts of popcorn every year. That would fill the Empire State Building 18 times.

Do not store unpopped popcorn in the refrigerator. The refrigerator will dry it out. No moisture, no pop; store it in a cool, dry cupboard.

Popcorn kernels can pop up to 3 feet in the air.

It has more protein than any other cereal grain and more iron than eggs or roast beef. A cup is 31 calories.

Popped popcorn comes in two shapes: “snowflake” or “mushroom.” Because “snowflake” shaped popcorn is bigger, movie theaters typically sell that shape.

Approximately 70% of popcorn we buy in America, we eat at home. The other 30% is theater popcorn.

Right now, autumn is the peak time we eat popcorn, followed by the winter. Popcorn sales taper off during the spring and summer.

A kernel of popcorn contains just a small amount of water. When we heat these kernels, the water turns to steam and the kernels “pop” open.

Evidence in Peru suggests that we were enjoying popcorn 4700 B.C.

Orville Redenbacher began growing popping corn at the age of 12. That was 1919. He died in 1995, and his company is the number-one popcorn maker in the world.