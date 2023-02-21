YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Happy re-birthday Robin Roberts, ABC’s Good Morning America anchor!

Ten years ago, Robin received a life-saving blood stem cell transplant to help her beat myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Amber Bonilla, of Struthers, has her own personal story of organ donation.

“My husband received a life-saving liver transplant a few years ago, and now he’s able to experience a second chance at life because of his donor.”

Bonilla said LIFEBANC out of Cleveland was involved with both the donor and recipient.

“For the donor family, they offer a great deal of support to the family of the donor,” she said.

It was scary, and her husband was running out of time.

“He was within minutes of passing. He had a MELD [Model for End-Stage Liver Disease] score of 40, which is the highest number on the scale. Within 24 hours of being listed on the donor list, we got a call for the liver, so we’re blessed,” she said.

The donor is deceased. Bonilla said they don’t know much about the donor but know the person was a female.

“My daughter sent letters to the family to thank them. I mean, how do you repay someone for something like that?”

Bonilla’s mom owns Jacqueline’s Bridal, and they are having a fundraiser.

The 8th annual Wedding Rewind CHARITY event, presented by Jacqueline’s Bridal, will benefit Lifebanc of Ohio this year.

Lifebanc is northeast Ohio’s only nonprofit organ and tissue recovery organization. Lifebanc is a leader in the field of organ procurement.

The charity event will take place at Drake’s Landing at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023. Tickets are $75 each, and there is assigned seating. A table of 10 costs $750.

Contact Jacqueline’s Bridal for tickets at 330-757-4444.