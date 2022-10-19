(WYTV)- The 5th annual All-Inclusive Trunk or Treat event will be at the Canfield Fairgrounds event center Saturday, October 22
Sensory time: 9am-11am
All other kids: Noon to 2pm
$5 admission donation
Kids with sensory sensitivity or on the autism spectrum can enjoy the event without lots of noise.
Handicap friendly for kids in wheel chairs. Special needs kids bring a decorated pumpkin to win
gift cards.
Also children with peanut allergies can rest-assured there won’t be nuts. Small toys available instead of candy for diabetic children.
Pre-register at elisasentourage.com