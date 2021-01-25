Alexa IS listening to you, and other random facts about computers and technology

Did you know the Firefox logo is not a fox?

(WYTV) – Here are some random thoughts on computers and technology:

The Firefox logo is not a fox. People believe that because the browser is called Firefox, so they think the logo must be a fox. It’s actually a red panda.

Radio took 38 years to reach an audience of 50 million. The iPod only took three years to reach 50 million.

Alexa is always listening to your conversations. Siri, too. Alexa stores your dialogue history in the cloud to help improve your Alexa experience, but you can review and delete these recordings.

People read faster or slower depending what they read from. On average, people read 10% slower from a screen than from paper.

The Amish do have computers made just for them. Their computers are specially designed with no internet, video or music features. They do offer word processing, drawing, accounting, spreadsheets and more — but not much more.

The original Xbox had sound snippets of real space missions, edited sound bytes. If you left the Xbox on the home screen, eventually you’d hear whispers of conversation – actual chatter from Apollo missions.

Nintendo did not start as a video game company. Founded in 1889, Nintendo made playing cards. It still does in Japan and the Japanese hold a bridge tournament called the “Nintendo Cup.”

An estimated 2 million people are still using AOL’s dial up service. They live mostly in rural America where it can be expensive and unreliable to get high-speed internet. Dial up is only $20 per month.