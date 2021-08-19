Advice for parents getting children back to school routine this fall

(WYTV) – It’s just about school time and after a year that has been anything but normal because of the pandemic, its important to prepare children by getting back into a routine.

Don’t stop doing what you’re doing; keep up every healthy activity at home, such as brushing teeth and eating well balanced meals. And you should be adjusting their bedtimes so that they’re ready to wake up on time refreshed for school.

“I’m a mom of three. Two of my children are getting ready to go back to school and it’s a crazy time of year,” said Dr. Tina Ardon, who works in Family Medicine at the Mayo Clinic. “You feel like there’s not enough time to be prepared but we’ve already started having those conversations about what to expect in terms of getting back into a routine.”

You’ll want to prepare for the next day and the next day after that. It’s one way around the chaos of the morning, laying out clothes before tomorrow and maybe masks with those clothes.

Transitioning back to school during a pandemic may cause extra stress, so be sure to talk to your kids. Maybe they’re anxious, maybe they’re a bit withdrawn. Your pediatrician is part of your support network to make sure the kids are doing OK.

