Acronyms and the meaning behind them

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – BMW, the German car maker, is short for Bayerische Motoren Werke.

TCBY stands for The Country’s Best Yogurt. The original name was This Can’t Be Yogurt but another company called I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt! sued, so TCBY came to stand for something else.

FIAT originally stood for Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino, which translates to “Italian automobile factory of Turin.”

The “ZIP” in zip code stands for Zone Improvement Plan.

IBM stands for “International Business Machines,” which began in 1924.

The German-born American entrepreneur Frederick August Otto Schwarz founded the toy company FAO Schwarz in Maryland in 1862 and named it after himself.

UPS is a global shipping company. Founded in 1907 as the American Messenger Company, it became the United Parcel Service of America in 1919.

The cooking spray PAM is an acronym for Product of Arthur Meyerhoff, the founder of PAM Products, Inc. in 1961.

Your computer may ask you to type in a code for security. It’s call CAPTCHA, which stands for Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart.

ESPN’s full name is Entertainment and Sports Programming Network.

The YMCA was founded as the Young Men’s Christian Association in London in 1844.