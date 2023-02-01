(WYTV)- Mickey, Minnie, Pinocchio, and many more Disney characters, not all, but most all have one thing in common.

Can you spot it?

Disney put gloves on them.

Why?

Animation is an intensive process.

The animators wanted to make their job a little easier and faster by using round edges instead of angles. They could simplify features, such as hands, to make the animation process quicker.

Back in the age of black and white cartoons, the animators wanted the hands to stand out so they made the gloves white. Once animation became colorized Mickey and his pals kept their white gloves.

Walt Disney told his biographer, Bob Thomas in 1957, that the gloves were there for another reason: to humanize the characters. But five fingers seemed like too much on such a little figure, so Disney took away one.

Look carefully: they have three fingers and a thumb, one less finger to animate.

And the people who appear as Mickey and Minnie and the gang at Disney World: they wear white gloves, too, three fingers.

And Donald Duck: white feathers stick out in the cartoons, three fingers at the parks.