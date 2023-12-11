(WYTV) — This comes to us from the Smithsonian magazine: that song you hear on the radio every Christmas season, “Do You Hear What I Hear?” has a story behind it. It is full of images of love and hope and it was written during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

A husband and wife team, Noël Regney and Gloria Shayne wrote it with a twofold meaning.

You can imagine “a star, dancing in the night, with a tail as big as a kite” guiding the Magi to Bethlehem.

It’s also an intercontinental ballistic missile soaring across the sky, a bomb in its nose cone.

The couple who wrote it in October 1962 watched and waited to see what would happen during the missile crisis as two world powers, America and the Soviet Union, stood at the brink of nuclear war.

Noel Regney was in the French resistance in World War Two, so he knew about suffering and death.

Regney was inspired to write the first line of the song —”Said the night wind to the little lamb …”— when he saw a scene of peace and innocence on the streets of New York City, two mothers with their babies in strollers.

The lyricist wrote the words and then asked his wife to compose the music. The Harry Simeone Chorale recorded it.

“Do You Hear What I Hear?” was released that fall and sold a quarter of a million copies in a week.