Expert offers tips for winter-ready windows

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rich Begalla from Window Depot said there are some things you can do to make sure your windows are giving you the most protection against the cold.

Weatherstripping around your current windows can help, but the efficiency of your windows can be tested with a digital thermometer. Shine the thermometer on the window glass and if there is more than a 10-degree difference from the inside temperature, it’s probably time to replace the window.

Begalla said the average life of a window is about 20 to 30 years.

“Thirty-seven percent of windows installed in the United States are replaced within seven years, that’s mainly due to inefficiencies of new construction windows,” he said.

For more information about replacement windows, you can contact Rich Begalla at (330) 556-4100. Mention Daybreak Nation and callers will be offered an additional 5 percent discount on replacement windows.

On another note, Begalla, who is also a YSU graduate, will be offering a chance to three lucky YSU students to win a $1,000 scholarship this weekend.

Between the first and second quarters at this weekend’s Penguin football game, three students will be chosen randomly from the crows and will have the change to throw a football through a Window Depot banner from 20 yards away. Whoever makes the throw will win the scholarship.