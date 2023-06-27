(WYTV) – When you fill out a lottery ticket, do you often write down the number 13? Maybe not, everyone knows that number is unlucky. At least in this country.

If you lived in Asia, 13 would not frighten you. The number 4 would.

In many East Asian cultures, including China, Korea, Japan and Taiwan, the number 4 is the most unlucky number of all.

In your elevator, you probably won’t see a button showing a fourth floor because most apartment buildings and hospitals skip the number altogether.

In Beijing, China you can’t get a license plate with the number four on it.

In Singapore, a carmaker had to change the name of the Alfa Romeo model 144 because no one would buy it.

Nokia phone models don’t start with the number 4. Why? What’s so bad about four?

It all has to do with the way it sounds.

In Mandarin, the word for the number 4 sounds much like the word for death and many other Asian cultures share several sounds like this.

In Japan and Korea, for instance, the sound of the word for four and the sound of the word for death are exactly the same.

In Japan, 49 is an unlucky number because it sounds like the words that mean “pain until death.”

The fear of the number 4 is known as tetraphobia and it’s much more serious in Asian cultures than fear of 13 is here.

It affects business, corporate phone numbers, product serial numbers and office addresses should contain no number four if that business hopes to succeed.

And Western companies going into the Asian market should understand this, such as the Four Seasons hotels or Foursquare Rum.