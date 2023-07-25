YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Have you heard of the 12-3-30 workout? It’s a treadmill walking exercise.

You set the incline of the treadmill to 12% and the speed to three miles per hour, then walk on it for 30 minutes.

The Good Housekeeping Institute says incline walking is a good lower-impact alternative to running that can increase the intensity of a workout. It will raise your heart rate to help maintain healthy blood pressure.

Walking may be considered a full-body exercise, but the 12-3-30 workout will impact the muscles in the lower body.

The best candidates for the 12-3-30 are those people who already have some exercise experience.

If you have any issues with your hips, knees, ankles, or back or osteoporosis, check with your doctor before trying the 12-3-30 workout.

Exercise experts say you can try making the 12-3-30 one part of a larger workout routine, maybe three times a week.

If 30 minutes feels too long, try doing 10-minute bursts, three times a day. From there, if you feel no pain, you can work up to a full 30 minutes at a stretch.

Exercise physiologists call this by another name: low-intensity steady-state cardio. It’s really not new, but it can take off weight.