2 children rescued from fire, taken to hospital in critical condition

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in the 3000 block of Green Acres Drive in Liberty.

This is a live look at the scene right now. The fire can be seen through the roof of the house at this time.

Reporters on scene have confirmed two children were rescued from the house and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Not much information has been released at this time. Dispatch made the initial call early Friday morning.

Dispatch also confirmed 10 fire departments are on scene, including Liberty fire and police, Hubbard, Vienna, Girard, Holland, Youngstown Air Base, Austintown and Youngstown, as well as Lane ambulance.

We will be live on scene all morning and will continue to bring you updates.

It is unclear how the fire started at this time.