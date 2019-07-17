Daybreak Nation on Location: YNDC renovates historic apartments

Christina was in Youngstown to check out all the renovations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is celebrating the completion of renovations to a historic three-unit apartment building.

The building was constructed in 1910.

Three units are now available for rent.

The renovation of the building is the latest development along Helena Avenue.

YNDC, neighbors and partners are renovating vacant homes, constructing three new homes, assisting existing homeowners and working with neighbors and the City of Youngstown to improve the overall housing quality on the street.

The property is located at at 4030 Helena Ave.

Watch the above videos for more information.