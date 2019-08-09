Daybreak Nation on Location: Rockabilly Ruckus

Rockabilly Ruckus gets underway this weekend at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Rockabilly Ruckus gets underway this weekend.

The event features a pre-1979 car show, pre-1979 motorcycles, a kickstart-era motorcycle show, car cruise, vintage dirt track racing, live music, open track, a panel jam charity auction, American Motor Dome Co. Wall of Death Motorcycle Thrill show, food and more.

Gate hours are from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The cost is $10 per day, $20 for a weekend pass without camping, and children 10 and under get in free. Organizers ask that you not bring your pets.

There’s free parking all weekend long.

Rockabilly Ruckus is located at The Trumbull County Fairgrounds, 899 Everett Hull Rd. in Cortland.

For more information, visit www.rockabillyruckus.com.