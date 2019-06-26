Daybreak Nation on Location: Hall of Presidents Exhibit

Christina was there to talk with that artist

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A new exhibit is opening at the McKinley Birthplace Museum.

You can meet the artist of the Hall of Presidents Exhibit at its opening reception at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Christina was there to talk with the artist, Christie Galazia.

The watercolor and ink series “was inspired by the closing of a wax museum in Gettysburg that went by the same name. The original Hall of Presidents consisted of wax figures of U.S. presidents and first ladies and had been open for nearly 50 years before its closure in January of 2017.”

The opening reception will include refreshments and desserts, a brief show introduction by the artist and a live performance by The Labra Brothers.

The exhibit will be at the museum until August 23.

The museum is located at 40 N. Main St. in Niles.

