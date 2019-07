Christina was at Austinwoods to check out its new facility

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austinwoods is now accepting patients into its new facility.

It’s the first time Austinwoods has been able to offer assisted living to the community, and it has 24 private suites available to patients.

The facility is also offering unique services to patients, including dry needling for pain and LSVT, plus a Parkinson’s program that helps residents with speech difficulties communicate.

Austinwoods is located at 4780 Kirk Rd. in Austintown.