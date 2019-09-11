Daybreak Nation on Location: Archery Fun Shoot at Munnell Run Farm

There will be 25 different targets

(WYTV) – Have you ever tried your hand at archery?

You might like to try it this weekend. Daybreak reporter Christina Mullen was live in Mercer County to tell us about an Archery Shoot.

The Munnell Run Farm and Mercer County Conservation District are having a 3-D Archery shoot on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

There will be 25 different targets.

It is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12-years-old and younger.

The farm is located at 24 Avalon Court on Route 58 W. in Mercer Pa.

For more details, call 724-662-2242.