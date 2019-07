There will be an anniversary event July 21

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – A local animal clinic is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Christina was in Columbiana County to celebrate with some furry friends.

Alleycat Spay & Neuter Clinic is having a Nifty Fifty program in which pet owners can get two cats fixed for $50.

There will also be an anniversary event July 21 with vendors, food, entertainment, pets up for adoption and more.

The clinic is located at 15549 OH-170 in East Liverpool.