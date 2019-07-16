Daybreak Nation on Location: 124th Italian Festival

The bocce tournament will also take place from July 17 - July 20

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, the 124th Italian Festival at the Mt. Carmel Society in Lowellville kicks off.

Christina was live in Lowellville to check out the rides, food, fun and their Babydoll dance.

The bocce tournament will also take place from Wednesday through Saturday. The 1st place team goes home with a cash prize.

Other festival events include nightly babydoll dance, fireworks on Saturday, the Morra Tournament on Friday, a parade and an Italian Mass on Tuesday.

The Mt. Carmel Society is located at 102 Washington St. in Lowellville.