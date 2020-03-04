FOUND: Cuyahoga County man with Alzheimer’s missing after saying he wanted to go to PA

UPDATE: The missing adult alert for Floyd Lehman was canceled just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for a Cuyahoga County man with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left his house and hasn’t come back home.

Floyd Allen Lehman, Jr., 75, walked away from his house on Douglas Lane in Olmsted Falls around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

He is described as being 6’0″ tall and weighing 205 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo on his left forearm with “13 1/2” printed on it.

Lehman was last seen wearing blue jeans, a beige jacket with a leather collar and a black and brown camouflage Trump hat.

Police said he told a neighbor he wanted to go to Pennsylvania.

Lehman also suffers from high blood pressure.

If you see Lehman or have any information, call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.