Crowd gathers in Youngstown to celebrate pride in LGBTQ community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Pride Festival drew people in from all over the area in celebration of the LGBTQ community.

The festival began with a parade at noon down Federal Street, moving to Phelps Street.

Vendors sold pride gear and community organizations offered information to the community.

One organization offered hugs to LGBTQ youth who felt like they were rejected by their families.

“I got so many hugs. I got so many mom hugs, dad hugs and brother hugs and family hugs. I saw so many transgender people and it was great because I don’t normally see transgender people in my hometown. Except for on Pride when they all just come out of the wood work and I’m like ‘There’s people like me,’ and that’s great,” said attendee Judah Clayton.

This was the 11th year of the festival.