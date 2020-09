Some residents will be without water during repairs, and some may be under a boil notice

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews were working to repair a water main break in Canfield Saturday.

It happened at 353 S. Briarcliff Drive.

During repairs, those living from 343 to 488 S. Briarcliff were without water.

Those who receive a blue hang tag are under a 48-hour boil notice.