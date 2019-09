When crews arrived, flames and smoke were coming from the house

UNION TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Crews are working to control a fire at a house in Union Township.

Firefighters were called about 5:15 a.m. Monday to a house in the 1300 block of W. Washington St., near Boston Avenue.

Much of the fire was coming from the back of the two-story structure.

No one was living at the house. A cause is under investigation.