Firefighters reported a difficult situation due to what they called a hoarding situation

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A house in Warren was damaged by fire Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at a house in the 700 block of Austin Avenue.

Firefighters reported a difficult situation when fighting the fire due to what they called a hoarding situation.

The homeowner died a few weeks ago.

The house was boarded up Wednesday morning.

There is no word on what sparked the flames, but the chief says it started in the basement.