Crews battle fire on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked to control a fire Wednesday at a house on the city’s south side.

Firefighters were called about 6:50 a.m. to a house in the 2500 block of Taft Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and fire were pouring from the second-story windows.

Fire investigators say someone was staying at the house but was able to get out safely.

The house sustained extensive damage.

Youngstown crews also knocked down a fire about two hours earlier at a house on Woodside Drive. No injuries were reported in that fire.