Covelli-owned Panera Bread restaurants to provide meals to Ohio kids in need

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue invites Panera Bread CEO Niren Chaudhary to speak about the coronavirus response in the James Brady Press Briefing Room, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Washington, as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Vice President Mike Pence and McLane Global Logistics chairman Denton McLane watch. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WYTV) – Panera Bread and Covelli Enterprises are partnering with the Children’s Hunger Alliance (CHA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide meals to children in need in Ohio.

The announcement came Friday during a White House briefing with President Donald Trump and Niren Chaudhary, CEO of Panera.

Covelli’s Panera Bread restaurants will be assisting CHA to feed children who are typically provided meals at Ohio schools, afterschool and childcare centers. Panera is also working with the USDA to scale this model with other states across the nation.

“At the onset of this terrible pandemic, our company immediately realized that it had a duty to help in any way that we could. I reached out to the Governor to see what immediate needs that the State had. I am honored and proud that our Panera Bread Restaurants across Ohio will be the first in the nation to act on this partnership to provide freshly prepared, nutritious, wholesome meals to children in our home state. On behalf of Covelli Enterprises, we are grateful to be able to bring meals to those children who need it most. In these unprecedented times, I whole-heartedly believe that we must all come together to do what we can to help. At Panera, we believe good food should be accessible to all. This partnership helps us to serve that mission,” said Sam Covelli.

According to Covelli Enterprises, the meals include healthy choices from the main food groups and are being offered at an “extreme discount” to align with current USDA school food prices.

The Panera and CHA meal partnership will kick off in Ohio on April 6.

Panera is encouraging in-need non-profits or state government to contact the company at schoolmeals@panerabread.com.