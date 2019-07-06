Covelli Centre hosts annual Youngstown Comic Con

Youngstown Comic Con will continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Crowds of people lined up outside of the Covelli Centre Saturday morning for the first day of the Youngstown Comic Con.

Guests dressed up as their favorite characters in pop culture and browsed the convention, which was full of artwork, collectibles and comic books.

The convention also featured special guests, including Jason Mewes and Comic Book Men stars Bryan Johnson, Mike Zapcic and Ming Chen.

This is the third year that the Covelli Centre hosted the event. Last year, there were over 5,000 people in attendance.

Youngstown Comic Con will continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15.