Covelli Centre chosen as alternative site to hold patients amid COVID-19 outbreak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday that the Covelli Centre has been selected as an alternative site to hold patients during the COVID-19 outbreak

DeWine said their goal is to double hospital capacity during the crisis. While many hospitals have been able to increase capacity on-site, the governor said they are also looking elsewhere.

“We have also started a plan to expand healthcare at alternative sites beyond what we think of as a medical care facility,” DeWine said.

Representatives from healthcare systems, local governments, the Ohio National Guard, state agencies and county emergency management agencies have teamed up to find sites suitable for holding larger numbers of patients.

Among other locations, DeWine announced that the Covelli Centre in Youngstown has been selected as one of these sites.

They determined these sites based on distance from hospitals, conditions that are safe for patients and healthcare professionals as well as enough space to reach the region’s expected need.

