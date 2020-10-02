Country singer Chris Rice coming to Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre next weekend

Social distancing will be enforced and the venue will only permit 15% of its normal capacity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Country singer and songwriter Chase Rice will be in town for a concert at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre next weekend.

The live outdoor concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 11. Social distancing will be enforced, and the venue will only permit 15% of its normal capacity.

Rice sees his new release, “The Album Part 1,” as the launching pad for music that says what he wants to say, how he wants to say it. It features the lead single “Lonely If You Are.”

He’s also known for songs like “Eyes On You,” “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.”

Rice has sold over 1.6 million albums and has had more than 1.1 billion streams.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com, starting at $39.50.

COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced. This includes: