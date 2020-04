People searched for eggs from their cars with clues posted on Facebook Saturday night

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – On Sunday, people in Cortland and Bazetta Township celebrated Easter with an Easter egg hunt from their cars.

Several local businesses and organizations hung posters on their windows with decorated Easter eggs.

On Saturday night, a list of the decorated eggs was posted on Facebook. It included clues on where the eggs may be found.

Families could also participate by decorating their own windows with paper eggs.