Dennis Malloy is not accused of election falsification

(WYTV) – We have a correction to a story that aired on 33 WYTV News and was posted to our website.

In the story, we said Trumbull County commissioner candidate Dennis Malloy is accused of election falsification.

That is not true.

Malloy is not charged or accused of any wrongdoing. He is still a candidate for Trumbull County commissioner.

We apologize for the error and any problems it may have caused.