YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man shot and killed last Thursday across from a south side bar.

Thomas Williams, 34, was found dead following a shooting on the 3200 block of South Avenue in Youngstown.

The incident remains under investigation by the Youngstown Police Department and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.