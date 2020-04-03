YSU to continue online-only classes during summer semester

Registration for summer classes will remain open until April 6

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University announced Friday afternoon that they will continue to deliver all campus classes remotely during the summer semester in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to YSU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Brien Smith, the university is evaluating the best way to offer clinical experiences and graduate research to students.

Students are asked to contact their academic advisor if they have questions about their classes.

YSU started delivering all campus courses remotely on March 23, after the university canceled all face-to-face classes during the spring semester due to the coronavirus.

Spring commencement was also postponed. YSU President Jim Tressel said degrees will be conferred on May 9 and diplomas will be mailed not long after.

