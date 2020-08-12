YSU marching band director has some tricks up his sleeve in response to no fall football

The show may still go on, just in a different way

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University’s Marching Pride started practice on Monday and was back on the field Tuesday. But, they’re still not sure what performances will be like in the near future.

Football season has been postponed, so where does that leave the band?

Lowellville’s Dylan David, Ashtabula’s Caitlyn Howe and the majorettes were all out practicing the YSU Fight Song. Taking it all in was band director Dr. Brandt Payne, who has a plan for the fall quarter.

“We’re going to have a Pete Band and Penny Band to begin, 50 wind players in each,” Dr. Payne said. “We will capture performances here in Stambaugh Stadium and create renditions, mash-ups if you will, videos of our performances.”

The videos will be posted on social media sites but there will also be the opportunity to perform around campus, but in small groups.

“Tomorrow, as we get into camp this week, we’re going to send a group of students around just to rattle off the Fight Song,” Dr. Payne said.

Color guard coach Rebecca Russell has her women practicing, and whatever happens, happens.

“I don’t have the highest expectations for the season but my ultimate goal all the time is just for them to have fun,” Russell said.

We watched as Brooke Schaefers of Slippery Rock, captain of the featured twirlers, practiced her routine. Her coach, Gianna Pesce, was just happy to be doing something.

“I am just excited to be together with everyone, no matter what the outcome. This is an absolutely amazing group of girls,” Pesce said.

Anthony Bonamase of Girard is the head drum major, and though he’s disappointed about not being allowed to play before a large crowd, he’s optimistic that whatever happens will be fun.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to, once students are back on campus, get out and play for them. I know any little spark of normalcy is definitely what the community needs and I think it’ll be a great booster to our students here at Youngstown State,” Bonamase said.